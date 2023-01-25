Ukraine Defence Minister promises 'good news' after call with U.S. counterpart
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 21:04 IST
Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he spoke with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday, promising "more good news to be announced soon."
Reznikov said they discussed "further strengthening of (Ukraine's army), including tank supplies and maintenance of the new armament."
"More good news to be announced soon," the Ukrainian official wrote on Twitter, without providing further details.
