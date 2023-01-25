Biden speaks with European allies on support for Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the countries' close cooperation on support for Ukraine, the White House said.
The conversation came after Germany said it would send an initial company of 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine from its own stocks, and approve shipments by other European countries. The United States is expected to follow suit by also providing Ukraine with battle tanks.
