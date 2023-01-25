DMK allies to boycott Governor's Republic Day tea party

DMK allies including Congress, Communist Party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and a few other parties announced to boycott of the Republic Day tea party which will be hosted by the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. They also condemned the Governor stating "he always acts against the constitution." The leaders announced the respective parties stating that their party MLAs won't participate in the Governor's high tea party.

DMK allies stated that the Governor did not give ascent to the bills which were passed in the State assembly parties to which they have decided to boycott tomorrow's High tea. Recalling the Governor's invitation to the Pongal festival celebration with the Union government emblem and referring to him as Tamilagam governor in Tamil, Congress Legislative Leader Selva Perunthagai said, "We strongly condemn Governor R N Ravi as he intentionally delayed in giving ascent to Bills which was passed in Tamil Nadu assembly. And on January 23 during Subash Chandra Bose's Birthday Event Governor Ravi mentioned that "India's Independence History should be changed". He continuously acts as an RSS face. We decided to boycott the Governor's High tea on the occasion of Republic day".

VCK Chief and MP Thirumavalavan in their statements mentioned, "We thank the Governor for the invitation for High tea on the occasion of Republic Day. We decided to skip the celebration and also requested that the Tamil Nadu Governor should be changed." "In the invitation for Pongal Celebration from Raj Bhavan Tamil Nadu's name and Tamil Nadu emblem were neglected. Various Political Organizations and outfits condemned it. Still, the Governor gave self-explanation on that. Governor activities on many occasions are against the constitution. We condemned this and decided to boycott high tea in Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic day celebrations," they added.

Similarly, other parties like Communists, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazagam have also decided to boycott the Republic day Governor's high tea. Although the DMK allies have decided to boycott Governor's High tea, the party is yet to make a final decision on this. (ANI)

