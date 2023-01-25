Left Menu

UK's Sunak: There is a window to speed up global efforts to support Ukraine

25-01-2023
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday there was a window of opportunity for international partners to speed up efforts to support Ukraine in its conflict against Russia.

"The Prime Minister said it was now clear Russia was on the back foot, and there was a window for international partners to accelerate efforts to secure lasting peace for Ukraine," Sunak's office said in a statement after he spoke to the leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Italy.

"All the leaders welcomed the strong coordination of military supplies and reflected on the collective international action across the spectrum in support of Ukraine."

