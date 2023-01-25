Left Menu

106 Padma Awards this year; Mulayam Singh Yadav awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 23:08 IST
106 Padma Awards this year; Mulayam Singh Yadav awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously
SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, famed Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi and Indian paediatrician Dilip Mahalanabis, known for pioneering the use of oral rehydration therapy to treat diarrhoeal diseases, were honoured with second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan posthumously along with three other recipients on Wednesday, the eve of the 74th Republic Day. Tabla player Zakir Hussain, former Chief Minister of Karnataka SM Krishna and Indian American mathematician Srinivas Varadhan have also been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

Indian billionaire businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, noted Indian novelist and philosopher SL Bhyrappa, playback singer in South Indian cinema Vani Jairam, Indian theoretical physicist and a distinguished professor Deepak Dhar were given the third-highest honour-- the Padma Bhushan-- along with nine other famous personalities including Swami Chinna Jeeyar, Suman Kalyanpur, Kapil Kapoor, Sudha Murty, and spiritual leader Kamlesh D Patel. Dronacharya Awardee and an Indian cricket coach Gurcharan Singh, Vedic philosopher Sukama Acharya and Indian fine artist Jodhaiyabai Baiga have been awarded the Padma Shri -- the fourth highest honour-- alongwith 98 other recipients of this award

There are 106 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including three duo cases. In a duo case, the award is counted as one. The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. Nineteen awardees are women and the list also includes two persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees. The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories-- Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes Home Secretary, Secretary to the President and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023