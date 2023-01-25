Ukraine presidential office chief hails US tanks move as "historic day"
We need hundreds of tanks," Andriy Yermak said in a post on Telegram labeled "The US will give us 31 Abrams." He added, "It's a historic day.
The head of the Ukrainian presidential administration responded to an announcement by President Joe Biden that the U.S. was sending 31 advanced M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine by calling it a "historic day" that would help determine the outcome of the war.
"The main thing is that this is only the beginning. We need hundreds of tanks," Andriy Yermak said in a post on Telegram labeled "The US will give us 31 Abrams." He added, "It's a historic day. One of those days that will determine our future victory."
The Abrams is seen as less suitable for Ukraine due to its heavy fuel consumption and greater maintenance needs, but the move is seen as easing German concerns about presenting a united front among Ukraine's allies against the Russian invasion.
