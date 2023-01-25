Zelenskiy calls US Abrams tanks move "important step on the path to victory"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the U.S. announcement it would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine an "important step on the path to victory."
In a tweet, he added, "Today the free world is united as never before for a common goal", which he described as the liberation of Ukraine.
