Congress, DMK allies boycott Governor's High tea on Republic day

The DMK allies stated that the Governor did not give ascent to the bills which were passed in State assembly and the parties decided to boycott tomorrow's Republic Day Governor High tea.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 23:48 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Marxist Communist, India Communist, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazagam, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi leaders have announced that their party MLAs won't participate in the Governor high tea and have condemned Governor Ravi stating he always acts against the Constitution. The DMK allies stated that the Governor did not give ascent to the Bills which were passed in the State Assembly and the parties decided to boycott tomorrow's Republic Day Governor High Tea.

Congress Legislative Leader Selva Perunthagai in his statement, "We strongly condemn Governor R N Ravi as he intentionally delayed in giving ascent to Bills which was passed in Tamil Nadu assembly. And on January 23 during Subash Chandra Bose birthday event Governor Ravi mentioned that "India's Independence History should be changed". He continuously acts as an RSS face. We decided to boycott the Governor's High tea on the occasion of Republic day". Likewise, VCK Chief and MP Thirumavalavan said, "We thank the Governor for the invitation for High tea on the occasion of Republic Day. We decided to skip the celebration and also we request once again Tamil Nadu Governor should be changed. In the invitation for Pongal Celebration from Raj Bhavan, the name Tamil Nadu emblem were neglected."

"Various Political Organizations and outfits condemned the action. Still the Governor gave self-explanation on that. Governor's activities on many occasions are against the constitution. We condemned this and decided to boycott high tea in Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic day celebrations," he added. Amid the Tamilzagam row, Raj Bhavan gave an explanation on the Tamilzagam row saying, "Governor speech was interpreted that it was a suggestion to change name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched".

Similarly, other parties like Communists, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazagam have also decided to boycott Republic day Governor's high tea. Though DMK allies have decides to boycott Governor's High tea DMK yet to make decision on this. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

