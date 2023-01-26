Macron: took part in Ukraine conference call with Biden, Scholz, Meloni and Sunak
U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with the leaders of Germany, France, Britain and Italy to inform them of his plans to send battle tanks to Ukraine, the French presidency said on Wednesday.
The five leaders agreed to stay in close contact to respond to Ukraine’s needs as efficiently as possible, the Elysée added.
