U.S. tank deliveries to Ukraine may take months -White House
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 00:51 IST
The White House said on Wednesday that it may take many months for the powerful U.S. tanks that President Joe Biden agreed to send to Ukraine to reach their destination.
Ukraine needs to be ready for when the weather improves and a Russian offensive picks up speed, said White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby. He said that Washington has to be prepared to support Ukraine for as long as it takes and that there is no indication that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has designs on striking NATO territory.
