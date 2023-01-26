Left Menu

Haiti's police cannot beat gangs without international force - U.N.

Haiti's police will not win a fight against criminal gangs without more international support, including the key deployment of a rapid action force, the United Nations envoy to the impoverished Caribbean country said on Wednesday. While it has been three months since U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed such a force - after it was requested by Haiti's government - diplomats say discussions appear to be stuck on which country would take the lead.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 01:18 IST
Haiti's police cannot beat gangs without international force - U.N.

Haiti's police will not win a fight against criminal gangs without more international support, including the key deployment of a rapid action force, the United Nations envoy to the impoverished Caribbean country said on Wednesday.

While it has been three months since U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed such a force - after it was requested by Haiti's government - diplomats say discussions appear to be stuck on which country would take the lead. The U.N. envoy to Haiti, Helen La Lime, told reporters she was "still hopeful" a rapid action force could be created, adding: "We could act with more urgency; I think the international community needs to." "We will not win the fight without significant levels of additional support," she said. "The only thing that Haitian people are really preoccupied with right now is security, is being able to survive to the end of the day."

The United States, Canada and Mexico discussed the issue at a leaders' summit in Mexico City earlier this month. Ahead of the summit, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it was critical to identify a country to take the lead and noted that Canada had expressed an interest in that role. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the summit that Canada was working with allies including the United States to prepare for "options" if the situation in Haiti deteriorates.

A multinational force would not deploy as a U.N. mission, but it would likely receive U.N. Security Council backing. The United States has said it would seek a council resolution, but diplomats said that would only happen once a force was formed. Haitian gangs have expanded their territory since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The resulting violence has left much of the country off-limits to government and led to routine gun battles with police.

In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal for nearly six weeks, halting most economic activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
2
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023