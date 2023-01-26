Brazil Justice Moraes fines Telegram for not suspending pro-Bolsonaro accounts
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 04:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 04:00 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes fined on Wednesday messaging app Telegram for not suspending accounts of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Telegram will be fined 1.2 million reais, the decision said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexandre de Moraes
- Supreme Court
- Brazil
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit
U.S. Supreme Court lets New York enforce new gun restrictions
U.S. Supreme Court lets New York enforce new gun restrictions
U.S. Supreme Court lets New York enforce new gun restrictions
Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 11