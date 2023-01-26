Foreign news schedule for Thursday, January 26

**** Meta to restore former US President Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts.

Goal is to get Ukraine the capabilities they need to be successful on the battlefield against Russia: White House.

China's aggressive actions caused India to join Quad: Pompeo.

India a bright spot in world economy right now: top UN economist Stories related to Russia-Ukraine conflict.****

