AAP to contest in 'as many as seats as possible' in Nagaland assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest in as many seats as possible in the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls, its Northeast In-Charge Rajesh Sharma said. AAP had unsuccessfully contested in the 2018 assembly polls.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 26-01-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 10:06 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party will contest in as many seats as possible in the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls, its Northeast In-Charge Rajesh Sharma said. He also said that former MLA Asu Keyho has been made the president of the Nagaland unit of AAP.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27.

"We will contest in as many seats as possible… and there will be no pre-poll alliance," Sharma told a press conference here.

"Time has come for the people of Nagaland to vote for good governance, honest politics and and overall development of the state with the elimination of corruption," he said on Wednesday evening.

Sharma also expressed hope that the party will go to the grassroots to bring the required change in the political scenario of Nagaland.

Keyho said people of the northeastern state want an AAP government, as "the Nagas in Delhi, whether studying or working, have witnessed what good governance and fulfilment of promises mean under the Arvind Kejriwal government there". AAP had unsuccessfully contested in the 2018 assembly polls.

