ULFA (I) last mile in Assam's path to peace: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged members of the ULFA I to return to the mainstream, as the outfit is the last mile in the states path to peace.Once it comes for talks, Assam will transform into an island of peace, he said.It is not the same Assam as it was when the ULFA was formed.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 11:11 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged members of the ULFA (I) to return to the mainstream, as the outfit is the "last mile" in the state's path to peace.

Once it comes for talks, Assam will transform into an "island of peace", he said.

''It is not the same Assam as it was when the ULFA was formed. Today, the state is fast moving on the path of development. There has been a change in the mindset of people and this change should reflect in the ULFA (I), too,'' Sarma said at an event here to celebrate the 74th Republic Day.

''ULFA (I) is the last mile in the path to peace. I am confident we will be able to reach there soon,'' the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

