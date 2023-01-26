Following are the top stories of the day at 5 PM NATION: DEL22 DAY-LDALL PARADE **** India celebrates 74th R-Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage New Delhi: India's military prowess infused with a spirit of 'aatmanirbharta' and diverse and vibrant cultural heritage were showcased on the Kartavya Path as the nation celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday.**** DEL20 COVID-NASAL-VACCINE **** Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC, on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday. **** DEL25 JDU-2NDLD-CONG YATRA **** JD(U) chief to not attend Bharat Jodo Yatra's conclusion, asks Cong to take steps to unite Opposition New Delhi/Patna: Janata Dal (United) president Lalan Singh on Thursday expressed his inability to attend the concluding event of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30 and asked the Congress to take appropriate steps to unite the opposition.**** DEL16 DL-AAP-MCD-SUPREME COURT **** AAP's Shelly Oberoi moves SC demanding Delhi's mayoral election to be conducted in time-bound manner New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi moved the Supreme Court on Thursday demanding the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner, party officials said. **** BOM9 DAY-GA-GOVERNOR-BBC **** BBC documentary on PM is conspiracy against India: Goa Governor Panaji: A BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots that has sparked controversy is a "conspiracy" against India, said Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday. **** MDS17 TN-GUV-DISRUPTIVE FORCES **** Forces trying to disrupt pace of India's growth, harmony: TN Governor Chennai: External forces and certain groups uncomfortable with the rise of new India are unleashing terror to disrupt the country's growth and harmony, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Thursday. **** BOM19 MH-UDDHAV-DIGHE-SHINDE **** Maha: Betrayal, defections defamed Maha, Sena: Uddhav in Shinde stronghold Thane Thane, Jan 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday inaugurated a medical camp in Maharashtra's Thane city on the eve of the birth anniversary of late Anand Dighe, a hugely popular politician considered the mentor of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. **** BOM11 CG-LD UNEMPLOYMENT ALLOWANCE **** Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth from next financial year Jagdalpur: In a major announcement ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls due this year-end, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said unemployed youth will be given a monthly allowance in the state from the next financial year.**** CAL8 WB-DAY-CELEBRATIONS **** Mamata urges people to uphold democratic ideals of equality, fraternity Kolkata: The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across West Bengal on Thursday amid tight security, with Governor CV Anand Bose presiding over an hour-long parade by the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, policemen and civilians, including school students. **** CAL17 AS-HIMANTA-LD ULFA **** ULFA (I) last mile in Assam's path to peace: Himanta Guwahati: Describing ULFA (I) as the last mile in Assam's path to peace, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged members of the outfit to return to the mainstream and be a part of the development process.

Once it comes for talks, Assam will transform into an "island of peace", he said. **** CAL13 DAY-OD-NAVEEN **** Odisha celebrates 74th Republic Day, peaceful flag hoisting in Maoist hit districts Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal Thursday unfurled the National Flag at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state level parade on the occasion of 74rd Republic Day celebrations.**** LEGAL: LGD2 DL-HC-ED-POWER **** ED's power confined to probe money laundering offence, can't assume predicate offence committed: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has the power to investigate and inquire into an offence of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) only and it cannot assume that a predicate offence has been committed.**** LGD3 SC-STUDENT-CBI **** SC directs CBI probe to probe death of MBBS student in 2017 in UP New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to probe the death of a 19-year-old MBBS student, who allegedly hung herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh in 2017.****

