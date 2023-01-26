Jitendra Singh attacks Kharge, says if Congress had respect for judiciary, it wouldn't have supported BBC documentary

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and said that if the Congress had respect for the judiciary, it would not have supported the BBC documentary. Singh told ANI, "Whatever Mallikarjun Kharge is saying is completely different from the reality. If he and his party men had respect for the judiciary, they would not have supported the BBC documentary."

"I do not agree that the Judiciary itself had given a clean chit to the Chief Minister of the then Government of Gujarat regarding Godhra, so is this not a contempt of court, the kind of attitude they have, I think this is the doublespeak of the Congress." Citing the comment of Kharge, Singh said, "Congress President on Wednesday called upon the people to stand united against the attack on the judiciary and ensure the rights of the poor. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing nothing except giving speeches and campaigning. But they themselves don't respect the judiciary."

He also slammed Digvijay Singh's comments on Article 370 in the valley. The Union Minister said, "Recently, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh while taunting the BJP, had said that terrorist attacks have intensified after the removal of Article 370. But whenever Bharatiya Janata Party's yatra used to go to Kashmir, whether it was Murli Manohar ji's 1992 yatra or Modi ji's yatra, Congress stopped the yatra on the pretext of terror, so how is BJP responsible for terror in the valley?"

Singh further said that Congress is on Bharat Jodo Yatra but their own party is breaking every day. UK's British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

In a strong rebuttal to the BBC documentary on Modi, more than 300 eminent Indians including retired judges, retired bureaucrats, and retired armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing "unrelenting prejudice" toward India and its leader. (ANI)

