TN Guv's R-Day tea party radiates cordiality as CM takes part

The Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's tea party - At Home - held on the sprawling lawns of the Raj Bhavan here appeared to radiate cordiality with Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues and state government officials taking part in the event on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, who turned up at the Raj Bhavan, Guindy, with a pleasant smile on his face, accompanied the Governor to witness a cultural show. Even during the celebrations marking the unfurling of the national tri-colour at the Marina Beachfront this morning to commemorate the 74th Republic Day, Stalin had arrived at the venue on time to receive Ravi with a bouquet of flowers. State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu was present on the occasion.

After a photoshoot with the artistes, the CM settled down for tea with the Governor. Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Stalin's son and Minister for youth development and sports Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior Ministers including Duraimurugan, K Ponmudi, and E V Velu participated in the At Home from which the ruling DMK's allies namely the two Left parties, Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) abstained.

On Wednesday, DMK's allies announced to boycott the Republic Day At Home reception hosted by the Governor, days after all the ruling coalition members skipped the Pongal celebrations organised by Ravi amidst the tussle between the State government and Raj Bhavan on certain issues.

Leaders from the BJP and Tamil Maanila Congress, too, took part in the reception. Former Chief Ministers: K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam could not attend as they were not in town.

The Governor, already facing the heat from the DMK for his ''Thamizhagam'' remark, skipped portions from the customary speech delivered to the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the commencement of the brief session, earlier this month. This prompted the Chief Minister to immediately pilot a resolution to place on Assembly record only the Governor's speech prepared by the government, replacing the speech rendered by Ravi.

Recently, the Governor seeking to end the controversy over ''Tamil Nadu and Tamizhagam,'' clarified that he did not suggest a name change for the State. Also, he concluded an official event here by hailing the State with the words: ''Vazhga'' Tamil Nadu.

