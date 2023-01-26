Russian President Vladimir Putin greets India on Republic Day

India is making a ''substantial'' contribution towards global stability and security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday while extending his greetings to the country on the occasion of its 74th Republic Day.

In a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin also highlighted India's achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres, according to the Russian embassy here.

French President Emmanuel Macron too greeted Modi and said he looks forward to setting new ambitions for the India-France strategic partnership.

''As India celebrates Republic Day, I convey my warmest wishes to my dear friend @NarendraModi and the Indian people. I look forward to setting new ambitions together for the G20 and for our Indo-French strategic partnership as it turns 25 this year,'' Macron wrote on Twitter.

Putin, in his message, said: ''India's achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known.'' ''Your country is making a substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security and to addressing vital issues on the regional and global agenda,'' he said.

Putin's comments came amid escalating tensions between Russia and the western powers over the Ukraine conflict.

India has been pushing for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Putin said Moscow puts a ''high value'' on its privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi.

''I am confident that by working together we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas,'' he added.

''This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India,'' the Russian president said.

