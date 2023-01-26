Left Menu

World leaders convey greetings on Republic Day

World leaders conveyed Republic Day wishes to India on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking them for their greetings and pledging to work together to further strengthen ties. Replying to the French president, Modi tweeted, Grateful for your warm greetings my dear friend Emmanuel Macron on Indias Republic Day. I share your commitment to work together for success of Indias G20 Presidency 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:05 IST
World leaders convey greetings on Republic Day
  • Country:
  • India

World leaders conveyed Republic Day wishes to India on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking them for their greetings and pledging to work together to further strengthen ties. Replying to the French president, Modi tweeted, ''Grateful for your warm greetings my dear friend Emmanuel Macron on India's Republic Day. I share your commitment to work together for success of India's G20 Presidency & 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership. India and France together are a force for global good.'' Macron said he looked forward to the two countries setting new ambitions together for the G20 and for the Indo-French strategic partnership as it turns 25 this year. Thanking his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi said he looked forward to further strengthening strategic partnership. He tweeted to Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering that India is committed to its unique partnership with his country for progress and prosperity of both the nations. Modi echoed similar sentiments in tweets to leaders of Nepal, Mauritius and Maldives among other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023