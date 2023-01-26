Left Menu

Safety of KP employees is our top most priority: LG Manoj Sinha

Their safety is our topmost priority. He said all PM package and minority employees working in the Kashmir valley have been deployed at safe places.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:06 IST
Safety of KP employees is our top most priority: LG Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Facing criticism for his handling of the issue of Kashmiri Pandit employees, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said their safety is his administration's topmost priority.

The LG is under fire over protests by Kashmiri Pandits who were employed under a prime minister's package, and are seeking relocation from Kashmir in the wake of targeted killings.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Kashmir Pandits are facing injustice at the hands of the government and asked the LG to apologise to the community for telling the PM's package employees that they should not seek ''alms''.

Gandhi made the statement shortly after a KP delegation called on him during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Samba district.

Addressing a republic day function here on Thursday, he said ''The administration is trying to solve the problems of Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters with utmost sensitivity. Their safety is our topmost priority.'' He said all PM package and minority employees working in the Kashmir valley have been deployed at safe places. ''A nodal officer has been appointed in the Raj Bhavan and in every district to resolve issues related to their security and other problems.'' The LG also said the longstanding issue of availability of land for them has been resolved and the construction of 3,000 accommodations for KPs will be completed this year.

On January 20th, the foundation stone for another residential colony was laid in Zevan, Srinagar, which will resolve the problem of accommodation for employees posted in Srinagar, he added.

''All pending promotions of employees appointed under the PM package have been cleared and the issue of promotions from non-gazetted to gazetted category has been forwarded to the Public Service Commission,'' he added. The Kashmir Migrant Portal, launched in September last year for registering grievances related to illegal encroached on properties during the 1990s, has got 8,408 applications and action has been taken on 6336 of them, resulting in the removal of encroachment from 2608 kanals of land, he said.

The LG said 2022 was a year of achievements for Jammu and Kashmir. ''However, we have higher aspirations and bigger goals for the future. We have to capitalise on the present opportunity and take a pledge to build a competitive Jammu and Kashmir which will be prosperous, safe and peaceful where daughters are given equal rights and opportunities for development; and where the rural and urban divide is diminished,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023