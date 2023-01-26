Left Menu

Cong launches 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' drive in Chhattisgarh, to showcase Baghel govt achievements

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 22:00 IST
Cong launches 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' drive in Chhattisgarh, to showcase Baghel govt achievements
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday launched a mass campaign in Chhattisgarh as part of its new nationwide outreach drive aimed at conveying the party's programmes and policies to people at the grassroots level and take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign was launched by the party just days ahead of the conclusion of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Arun Yadav and the president of party's Chhattisgarh unit, Mohan Markam, jointly launched the state-level campaign from Raipur's Gandhi Maidan, said Congress communication cell chairman Sushil Anand Shukla.

The campaign was simultaneously launched in 307 block units across the Congress-ruled state and on the first day, the foot march covered a distance of 3,000 km, said Shukla.

The Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign will cover 1.80 lakh km across Chhattisgarh in 60 days and a target has been set for party members to march at least 10km a day in each block, he added.

On the first day of its launch, the yatra in state capital Raipur covered 12km and Congress workers put up party flags at the houses of workers, said Shukla.

He said the campaign will see participation from senior leaders as well as booth-level workers and they will highlight welfare schemes being run by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

Moreover, party workers will seek to ''expose'' the state BJP's stand on reservation for deprived sections and also highlight the central government's ''failures'' on multiple fronts like its inability to curb rising prices of fuels, cooking gas, essential commodities and lack of jobs in the country, said the Congress leader.

At the launch of the campaign, AICC observer Yadav said the outreach drive aims to cover every house across the state and spread the message of pro-people works being done by the Chhattisgarh government.

Welfare schemes launched by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh are being discussed all over the country, he added.

The message of unity, integrity and brotherhood given by Rahul Gandhi through Bharat Jodo Yatra will be conveyed to people at booth-level in Chhattisgarh under the new campaign, said state Congress president Markam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023