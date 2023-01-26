People insulting 'great men' of sanatan tradition are 'anti-India': Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev on Thursday said many people are making controversial remarks against ''great men'' of sanatan tradition and termed them as ''anti-India''. ''Insulting remarks are being passed by many people against great men associated with the sanatan tradition... They are all anti-India and acting at the behest of international forces by showing disrespect to the country. They should be strongly opposed,'' Ramdev told reporters in reply to a question about self-styled godman and Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. However, the yoga guru admitted people were being misled in the country in the name of miracles. ''People are being misled in the name of miracles. India respects physical reality. There is no place in its culture and religion for hypocrisy. But one cannot deny that if there is a physical science there is a spiritual science too,'' he said after hoisting the national flag at Pantanjali Yogpeeth here. Targeting Pakistan, he said it is on the verge of bankruptcy and will soon be divided into four parts with the POK, Sindh and Balochistan merging with India which will become a super power.

