Left Menu

People insulting 'great men' of sanatan tradition are 'anti-India': Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev on Thursday said many people are making controversial remarks against great men of sanatan tradition and termed them as anti-India. Insulting remarks are being passed by many people against great men associated with the sanatan tradition... However, the yoga guru admitted people were being misled in the country in the name of miracles.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 26-01-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 22:12 IST
People insulting 'great men' of sanatan tradition are 'anti-India': Ramdev
  • Country:
  • India

Yoga guru Ramdev on Thursday said many people are making controversial remarks against ''great men'' of sanatan tradition and termed them as ''anti-India''. ''Insulting remarks are being passed by many people against great men associated with the sanatan tradition... They are all anti-India and acting at the behest of international forces by showing disrespect to the country. They should be strongly opposed,'' Ramdev told reporters in reply to a question about self-styled godman and Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. However, the yoga guru admitted people were being misled in the country in the name of miracles. ''People are being misled in the name of miracles. India respects physical reality. There is no place in its culture and religion for hypocrisy. But one cannot deny that if there is a physical science there is a spiritual science too,'' he said after hoisting the national flag at Pantanjali Yogpeeth here. Targeting Pakistan, he said it is on the verge of bankruptcy and will soon be divided into four parts with the POK, Sindh and Balochistan merging with India which will become a super power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023