Peru recalls ambassador to Honduras for 'unacceptable interference' as diplomatic spat deepens

At the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Argentina earlier this week, Honduran President Xiomara Castro called Boluarte's ascension to power a "coup d'état." "We condemn the coup d'état in Peru and the aggression to which the Peruvian people are subjected, our solidarity (is) with the legitimate elected president, Pedro Castillo, and we demand his immediate release," Castro said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 22:23 IST
Peru withdrew its ambassador to Honduras, Jorge Raffo, due to Honduras' "unacceptable interference" in the internal affairs of Peru, the South American nation's foreign ministry said on Thursday. The step is part of a deepening showdown between Peru President Dina Boluarte and her regional peers, including the leftist leaders of Mexico, Bolivia and Honduras.

"As a consequence of the position adopted by Honduras, bilateral relations with said country will be maintained, indefinitely, at the level of chargé d'affaires," the foreign ministry said on Twitter. At the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Argentina earlier this week, Honduran President Xiomara Castro called Boluarte's ascension to power a "coup d'état."

"We condemn the coup d'état in Peru and the aggression to which the Peruvian people are subjected, our solidarity (is) with the legitimate elected president, Pedro Castillo, and we demand his immediate release," Castro said. Boluarte became president in December after Castillo attempted to illegally dissolve Congress, was ousted and detained. Boluarte has struggled to calm political unrest as protests have left dozens dead, although she has called on Congress to move up elections.

