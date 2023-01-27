House Republican says he opposes Biden pick to run FAA
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 00:09 IST
The chair of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said Thursday Republicans will not support granting a waiver to allow President Biden's pick to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to serve.
Republicans have said Biden's nominee Phil Washington needs a waiver because he does not qualify as a civilian under the law. Washington, the Denver International Airport chief executive, was nominated in July but the Senate Commerce Committee has yet to hold a hearing.
