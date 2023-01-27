Hunt pledges to tackle UK's weak productivity problem
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will say on Friday that he will tackle the country's weak productivity growth, including by using post-Brexit finance reforms to drive more investment into the economy, the finance ministry said.
"We should not shy away from the biggest challenge we face, which is our poor productivity," Hunt was due to say in a speech, excerpts of which were released by the ministry late on Thursday.
Hunt would confirm in the speech that reforms to the European Union's Solvency II rules will be implemented in the coming months, allowing insurers to invest more in the economy, the ministry said. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Leslie Adler)
