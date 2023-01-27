Left Menu

Hunt pledges to tackle UK's weak productivity problem

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 04:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 04:17 IST
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will say on Friday that he will tackle the country's weak productivity growth, including by using post-Brexit finance reforms to drive more investment into the economy, the finance ministry said.

"We should not shy away from the biggest challenge we face, which is our poor productivity," Hunt was due to say in a speech, excerpts of which were released by the ministry late on Thursday.

Hunt would confirm in the speech that reforms to the European Union's Solvency II rules will be implemented in the coming months, allowing insurers to invest more in the economy, the ministry said. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Leslie Adler)

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

