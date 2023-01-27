Harmeet Dhillon receives endorsement from DeSantis for RNC Chair

Left Menu

Indian American politician Harmeet Dhillon has received endorsement from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a leading GOP presidential aspirant, for the position of Republican National Committee chairmanship.Dhillon, an attorney and a former Trump Campaign adviser, is challenging incumbent Rona McDaniel for the powerful GOP party position, the secret ballot for which is being held on Friday along with several other key party positions.

Dhillon, an attorney and a former Trump Campaign adviser, is challenging incumbent Rona McDaniel for the powerful GOP party position, the secret ballot for which is being held on Friday along with several other key party positions. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is also in the run. DeSantis is seen as leading the pack of Republican candidates to get the 2024 presidential nominee. "I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said about getting the RNC out of D.C. Why would you want to have your headquarters in the most Democrat city in America? It's more Democrat than San Francisco is," DeSantis told Florida's Voice in an interview on the eve of the crucial elections.

Dhillon has written to RNC members about the possibility of regional offices of the party, whose headquarters are in Washington DC. "I think we need a change, I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC," he said. If elected, Dhillon would be the first Indian American to head the Republican National Committee.

