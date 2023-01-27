Revenue recovery over hartal damage: SDPI comes out in support of jailed PFI workers

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), has come out in support of the jailed PFI workers who lost their properties as part of the recovery proceedings initiated by the Kerala government.

The recovery proceedings against the workers and leaders of the PFI were initiated on the basis of a High Court direction in connection with the damage to public property, in violence, during a hartal called by the outfit last September.

At a public meeting held here on Thursday, SDPI national president M K Faisy said no one will be rendered homeless due to the revenue recovery process.

''To those who are rejoicing at the attachment of properties, I would like to say, that as long as SDPI workers are alive, no one will be rendered homeless,'' Faisy said.

The SDPI had earlier strongly condemned the ban saying this was part of the ''undeclared emergency'' clamped by the BJP-led Union government in the country.

The SDPI, which did not come under the list of outlawed outfits, had said that the ban on PFI and allied organisations was a ''challenge'' against Indian democracy and the rights guaranteed to the people of the country by its Constitution.

The Kerala government had on January 23 informed the High Court that it has attached the properties of 248 PFI workers as part of the recovery proceedings.

