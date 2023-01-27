Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Banihal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jammu and Kashmirs Banihal on Friday en route to the Valley.Enthusiastic Congress workers and supporters carrying the tricolour turned up in large numbers to receive the Gandhi family scion.Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also joined Gandhi at Banihal.Donning a white T-shirt like Gandhi, Abdullah started walking with the Congress leader, along with hundreds of Congress party supporters.

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Banihal
The NC leader further said Gandhi did not start the yatra for personal reasons but due to his concern over the alleged attempts to create communal tensions and target minorities in the country. The yatra resumed after a day's break on Thursday due to Republic Day. On Wednesday, the yatra had to be stopped at Ramban and its second leg cancelled due to landslides along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. From Banihal, the yatra will enter the Kashmir valley through Qazigund and reach Anantnag district's Khanabal area where it will stay for the night. The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab.

The march will culminate with Gandhi unfurling the national flag at party headquarters in Srinagar and addressing a grand rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30.

