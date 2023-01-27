Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume from Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal

"People are very excited and have come to welcome Rahul Gandhi despite the severe cold. Bharat Jodo will resume from Banihal and reach Anantnag on January 27," Congress Leader, Jairam Ramesh said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 11:48 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume from Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal
Jairam Ramesh Congress Leader (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The final leg of the Bharat Jodo yatra of Congress led by Rahul Gandhi will resume from National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, Ramban district on Friday. Security has been tightened in the area in the wake of the recent twin blasts on the outskirts of Jammu city.

"People are very excited and have come to welcome Rahul Gandhi despite the severe cold. Bharat Jodo will resume from Banihal and reach Anantnag on January 27," Congress Leader, Jairam Ramesh said on Friday. "Rahul Ji will address the media on January 29 in Srinagar. From Banihal we will reach Srinagar. The next three days will be important as we are marching through Jammu," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

The Yatra had been cancelled due to poor weather conditions and landslides on Wednesday, Jairam Ramesh informed earlier. The yatra will resume Friday morning while Thursday will be a rest day, he said on Wednesday.

Congress supporters were seen dancing and celebrations were underway to welcome Rahul Gandhi. "Residents here feel that Rahul Ji is coming for them. They feel Rahul Ji is going to do something for them. He wants to give a new direction to the future of their children. The previous governments, both Centre and State did not do anything for them," a Congress supporter told ANI.

Jairam Ramesh further said that on January 30, there will be a meeting of opposition parties. He said: "All security arrangements have been made in connection with the Yatra".

The Yatra reached Jammu on Monday amid rain and snowfall forecast. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
THE BIGGEST GLOBAL TECH EXPERTS ANNOUNCED AS SPEAKERS AT TMRW DUBAI

THE BIGGEST GLOBAL TECH EXPERTS ANNOUNCED AS SPEAKERS AT TMRW DUBAI

 United Arab Emirates
2
The Evolution Of Marketing: How Technology Shapes Modern Campaigns

The Evolution Of Marketing: How Technology Shapes Modern Campaigns

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: France extends mandatory COVID tests for Chinese travellers until Feb 15; Dozens of Yanomami children hospitalized in northern Brazil amid health crisis and more

Health News Roundup: France extends mandatory COVID tests for Chinese travel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA approves Eli Lilly's drug for rare blood cancer; Dozens of Yanomami children hospitalized in northern Brazil amid health crisis and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves Eli Lilly's drug for rare blood cancer; Do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023