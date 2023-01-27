Left Menu

Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal

Senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said that BJP high command has has asked him not to speak against partys Karnataka strongman B S Yediyurappa, and that he would not be making any remarks publicly against the former Chief Minister anymore, claiming that he has lot of respect for him.The former Union Minister had been an open critic of Yediyurappa, who is now BJPs top parliamentary board member.They High Command have told me not to respond to petty issues and people.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 13:17 IST
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said that BJP high command has has asked him not to speak against party's Karnataka strongman B S Yediyurappa, and that he would not be making any remarks publicly against the former Chief Minister anymore, claiming that he has lot of respect for him.

The former Union Minister had been an open critic of Yediyurappa, who is now BJP's top parliamentary board member.

''They (High Command) have told me not to respond to petty issues and people. They told me- you command certain respect, we are aware of you, good things will happen. They have told me not to speak against Yediyurappa in the days to come, as he is a senior leader, I have agreed,'' Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, in response to a question he said, ''when high command has instructed, I have to be soft (on Yediyurappa) right? Can I be angry all the time?'' ''To say I have reached a compromise with Yediyurappa, there was no property dispute between us, there were some political fights, I have put a halt to it now. I request the media not to ask me here on about Yediyurappa. I have a lot of respect for him, I won't say anything about him,'' he added.

When Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, Yatnal had set repeated deadlines publicly, claiming that the veteran leader would be ousted from the top job.

Causing embarrassment to the party, he had even accused Yediyurappa, his son and state vice-president B Y Vijayendra and other family members of corruption. He continued to openly make remarks against Yediyurappa and his son, even after he stepped down as CM.

The Bijapur City MLA was in the past, even slapped with a show-cause notice by the party for repeatedly criticising Yediyurappa and his government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023