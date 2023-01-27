Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong accuses govt of withdrawing security personnel in J-K's Qazigund

The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse and take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future, he said on Twitter.He also accused the authorities of playing with the security of Gandhi and Congress workers during the Yatra which is in its last phase now.The Yatra is currently in Kashmirs Anantnag district.AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh also tweeted, saying Gandhi was forced to change his plans at the last moment due to this mornings serious security lapse at Qazigund.

The Congress on Friday accused the government of withdrawing security personnel from around Rahul Gandhi as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached near Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged security breach.

''The sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area has caused a serious security breach at the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Banihal, Kashmir. Who ordered this?,'' Asked AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. ''The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse and take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future,'' he said on Twitter.

He also accused the authorities of playing with the security of Gandhi and Congress workers during the Yatra which is in its last phase now.

The Yatra is currently in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh also tweeted, saying Gandhi was forced to change his plans at the last moment due to this morning's ''serious security lapse'' at Qazigund.

