Left Menu

UK's Hunt pledges to boost growth but won't budge on tax hikes

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt promised on Friday to tackle the country's weak productivity with post-Brexit reforms to boost growth, but signalled that he would stick to tax rises that have angered some lawmakers in his Conservative Party.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:20 IST
UK's Hunt pledges to boost growth but won't budge on tax hikes
Jeremy Hunt
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt promised on Friday to tackle the country's weak productivity with post-Brexit reforms to boost growth, but signalled that he would stick to tax rises that have angered some lawmakers in his Conservative Party. Hunt, who steadied financial markets after the turmoil of former Prime Minister Liz Truss' "mini-budget" in September last year, is preparing to announce a plan for growth in a budget statement in March.

On Friday he countered talk of Britain's economic decline and focused on growth industries, including digital technology and the shift to new, high-value industries such as renewable power and advanced manufacturing. "Confidence in the future starts with honesty about the present, and we should not shy away from the biggest challenge we face which is our poor productivity," Hunt said in a speech at Bloomberg in London.

"Our plan for long-term prosperity tackles that challenge head-on. It is a plan necessitated, energized, and made possible by Brexit which will succeed if it becomes a catalyst for the bold choices we need to take." Hunt said Britain needed lower taxes in the future but that sound money should come first. He also called for public spending restraint. (Writing by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce; Editing by Sandra Maler and William James)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023