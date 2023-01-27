UK needs to make Brexit a 'catalyst' for bold choices -Hunt

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday leaving the European Union has made the government's plan for growth possible, adding that Britain needs to make Brexit a catalyst for change.

"Our plan for growth is necessitated, energised and made possible by Brexit," Hunt said in a speech in central London.

"And we need to make Brexit a catalyst for the bold choices that will take advantage of the nimbleness and flexibilities that it makes possible."

