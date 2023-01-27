UK needs to make Brexit a 'catalyst' for bold choices -Hunt
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:23 IST
Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday leaving the European Union has made the government's plan for growth possible, adding that Britain needs to make Brexit a catalyst for change.
"Our plan for growth is necessitated, energised and made possible by Brexit," Hunt said in a speech in central London.
"And we need to make Brexit a catalyst for the bold choices that will take advantage of the nimbleness and flexibilities that it makes possible."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Britain
- Hunt
- Brexit
- Jeremy Hunt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; Britain's satellite hopes undimmed by mission failure and more
Air India launches several new routes to London, Gatwick; check details
Britain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard - minister
Manchester, north London derbies add intrigue to title race