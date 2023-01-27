Left Menu

Won't leave JD-U: Upendra Kushwaha amid speculations of him joining BJP

Putting another full stop to the ongoing rift between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and party leader Upendra Kushwaha, the latter on Friday said that he would not leave the party.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:49 IST
Won't leave JD-U: Upendra Kushwaha amid speculations of him joining BJP
JDU National Parliamentary Board Chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Putting another full stop to the ongoing rift between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and party leader Upendra Kushwaha, the latter on Friday said that he would not leave the party. Addressing a press conference at his residence in Bihar's Patna, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader said, "Even if Nitish Kumar asks me to leave JD-U, I won't. I have taken responsibility and will fight to save this party.

He added that he is disheartened with the current situation of the party. The remarks from the National Parliamentary Board Chief, JD-U, Upendra Kushwaha came after Bihar CM Nitish asked him to quit the party.

Nitish Kumar's statements came in the wake of ongoing speculations of Kushwaha's proximities with the BJP airing in the State. Earlier on Wednesday Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked his party colleague Kushwaha to quit the JD-U.

Kushwaha retorted saying that he could not leave the party without his share in the "paternal property". "Well said, Bhai Saheb....! If the younger brothers keep leaving the house like this at the advice of the elder brothers, then all elder brothers will grab the entire property of Baap-Dada (ancestors) by throwing away the younger brothers. How can I go out (of the party) while leaving behind my share in entire properties...?" Upendra Kushwaha tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023