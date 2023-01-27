Left Menu

BJP's Central Election Committee meet begins in Delhi, names for Tripura Assembly polls likely to be finalized

Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting has begun at the party headquarters in the national capital to finalize the names of the candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 16:26 IST
Visual of the BJP CEC meeting (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting has begun at the party headquarters in the national capital to finalize the names of the candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party's national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other members of CEC and Tripura Core Groups leaders are present in the meeting.

"During the meeting, the names of the candidates for the Tripura elections will be finalized, as well as the election strategy of the three North-East states will also be discussed," party sources earlier told ANI. Ahead of the CEC meeting to be held today, a round of meetings continued throughout the day on Thursday regarding the strategy and names of the candidates for the Tripura Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the meeting on Thursday started at around 5 pm under the leadership of the BJP National President JP Nadda and in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura in-charge Dr Mahesh Sharma, North Eastern States Convenor Sambit Patra and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. Apart from these, all the members of the BJP core group were also present in the meeting which continued till 10.30 pm.

After the meeting was over, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and BL Santosh continued the meeting at JP Nadda's residence for almost five and a half hours, they added. According to party sources, the names of BJP candidates for the 60-member assembly elections were discussed and scrutinized in detail along with the party's ability to contest all seats in case of no alliance in the state.

The names of the candidates for different seats and their capability was discussed in detail in this meeting. Tripura is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

