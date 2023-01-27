Left Menu

EU's Borrell wants South Africa to convince Russia to stop Ukraine war

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:14 IST
Josep Borrell Image Credit: Flickr

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday said he hoped South Africa would use its good relations with Russia to convince it to stop the war in Ukraine.

"The EU isn't asking South Africa to choose sides, just asking countries across the world to stand with the UN Charter," said Borrell, speaking alongside South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor in the capital Pretoria. The EU considers South Africa an important partner in the rules-based international order, he added.

Pandor said: "It is not just South Africa and other African countries that must play a role at seeking peace."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

