Russia says new U.S. ambassador will not be able to improve ties

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that Lynne Tracy, the new U.S. ambassador to Moscow, would not improve ties between the two countries because of what she called Washington's ongoing "hybrid war" against Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 18:20 IST
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
The ambassador's appointment comes as relations between Russia and the U.S. linger at historic lows over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Zakharova said Tracy's room for manoeuvre would be limited due to what she said was fierce anti-Russian bipartisan feeling in the United States. She said she thought it would be progress if U.S.-Russia relations did not sour even further, but said Russia did not believe it would be possible to prevent a further deterioration.

The Kremlin last week dismissed the idea that Washington and Moscow could turn their relationship around halfway through U.S. President Joe Biden's term in office, adding that there was "no hope" for improvement in the foreseeable future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

