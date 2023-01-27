Left Menu

Greek PM Mitsotakis wins no-confidence vote over wiretapping scandal

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 18:35 IST
Greece's conservative government on Friday survived, as expected, a vote of no confidence put forward by the leftist opposition over a wiretapping scandal targeting politicians, army top brass and journalists.

Allegations of state surveillance have snowballed since the leader of the socialist PASOK party, Greece's third-largest, said last August that his phone had been tapped by the state intelligence service EYP in 2021.

The government has denied any wrongdoing or knowingly wiretapping anyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

