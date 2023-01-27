Greek PM Mitsotakis wins no-confidence vote over wiretapping scandal

Greece's conservative government on Friday survived, as expected, a vote of no confidence put forward by the leftist opposition over a wiretapping scandal targeting politicians, army top brass and journalists.

Allegations of state surveillance have snowballed since the leader of the socialist PASOK party, Greece's third-largest, said last August that his phone had been tapped by the state intelligence service EYP in 2021.

The government has denied any wrongdoing or knowingly wiretapping anyone.

