Left Menu

Maha CM pays tribute to mentor Dighe on birth anniversary

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 19:57 IST
Maha CM pays tribute to mentor Dighe on birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday paid tribute to his mentor late Anand Dighe on the latter's birth anniversary.

Shinde visited Shakti Sthal, Dighe's memorial here, as well as Anand Math, the office from where the latter ran the party in this region for many years.

Thane Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare, who is with the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, also visited the memorial and paid tribute.

Meanwhile, Shinde's aide and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske questioned why Thackeray did not visit the memorial when he was in Thane on Thursday.

Was it because the memorial was built by Shinde, the BSS leader asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023