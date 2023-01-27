Maha CM pays tribute to mentor Dighe on birth anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday paid tribute to his mentor late Anand Dighe on the latter's birth anniversary.

Shinde visited Shakti Sthal, Dighe's memorial here, as well as Anand Math, the office from where the latter ran the party in this region for many years.

Thane Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare, who is with the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, also visited the memorial and paid tribute.

Meanwhile, Shinde's aide and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske questioned why Thackeray did not visit the memorial when he was in Thane on Thursday.

Was it because the memorial was built by Shinde, the BSS leader asked.

