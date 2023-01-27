To contest Rajasthan assembly elections with full strength, says AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

The AAP will contest the assembly elections in Rajasthan with full strength, party leader and MP Sandeep Pathak said here on Friday. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are likely to be held later this year. The party has started a membership drive in Rajasthan, Pathak said.

''The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Rajasthan elections with full strength. It will be a contest of positive versus negative. Through this, we will bring positive politics,'' he told reporters.

Pathak, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the AAP's national general secretary (organisation).

The party has also released a phone number for the membership drive.

There are many people who do not know how to get the party's membership. So an easy way has been found to enable people to become members, Pathak said.

The party is strengthening its base in the state ahead of the elections, said Vinay Mishra, the AAP's election in-charge for Rajasthan.

