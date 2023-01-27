Left Menu

To contest Rajasthan assembly elections with full strength, says AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

The AAP will contest the assembly elections in Rajasthan with full strength, party leader and MP Sandeep Pathak said here on Friday. The party has started a membership drive in Rajasthan, Pathak said.The Aam Aadmi Party AAP will contest the Rajasthan elections with full strength.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:03 IST
To contest Rajasthan assembly elections with full strength, says AAP leader Sandeep Pathak
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP will contest the assembly elections in Rajasthan with full strength, party leader and MP Sandeep Pathak said here on Friday. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are likely to be held later this year. The party has started a membership drive in Rajasthan, Pathak said.

''The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Rajasthan elections with full strength. It will be a contest of positive versus negative. Through this, we will bring positive politics,'' he told reporters.

Pathak, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the AAP's national general secretary (organisation).

The party has also released a phone number for the membership drive.

There are many people who do not know how to get the party's membership. So an easy way has been found to enable people to become members, Pathak said.

The party is strengthening its base in the state ahead of the elections, said Vinay Mishra, the AAP's election in-charge for Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023