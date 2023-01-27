Left Menu

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar gets death threat through letter; cops begin probe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:27 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar on Friday got a death threat through a letter that was received at his office in suburban Bandra, a police official said.

The letter, written in indecent, intemperate language, was posted by an unidentified person, who asked the BJP MLA to keep quiet and not talk much or else he and and his kin would have bear the consequences, the official said.

The process of a registering a First Information Report (FIR) under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation and other offences was underway at Bandra police station, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

