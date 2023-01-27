Left Menu

BJP's election committee meets to finalise candidates' names for Tripura polls

Seat-wise discussions were held to finalise the candidates names for the February 16 Assembly polls.Ahead of the partys CEC meeting, several meetings were held at the houses of Nadda and the BJPs coordinator for north-east, Sambit Patra, on Thursday.Meanwhile, Pradyot Deb Barman, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura and the founder of the Tipra Motha, a political party from the state, has ruled out any alliance with the BJP in the upcoming polls.No alliance -- my heart does not agree and so I have made my decision that I cannot accept New Delhis offer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:37 IST
BJP's election committee meets to finalise candidates' names for Tripura polls
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met at the party headquarters here on Friday to finalise the names of the candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly polls.

The meeting was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, senior party leaders and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, among others.

The meeting lasted for more than three hours. Seat-wise discussions were held to finalise the candidates' names for the February 16 Assembly polls.

Ahead of the party's CEC meeting, several meetings were held at the houses of Nadda and the BJP's coordinator for north-east, Sambit Patra, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pradyot Deb Barman, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura and the founder of the Tipra Motha, a political party from the state, has ruled out any alliance with the BJP in the upcoming polls.

''No alliance -- my heart does not agree and so I have made my decision that I cannot accept New Delhi's offer. Whether we win or lose, will fight one last fight. I cannot betray our cause and people,'' he said in a tweet.

Deb Barman reportedly met the BJP top brass to discuss the prospects of an alliance in the state and his demand for a ''Greater Tipraland''. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present during the discussions.

Deb Barman has been demanding a separate state for the indigenous people of Tripura.

The elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly are scheduled be held on February 16 and the last date for filing nominations is January 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

The BJP formed its government in the northeastern state for the first time in 2018, ending the 25-year rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The saffron party won 36 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura five years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023