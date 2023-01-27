Left Menu

DMK Minister shoves party worker, courts controversy

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru courted a controversy when he shoved a party worker, who attempted to get close to newly inducted Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at a reception held here.A video of Nehru stopping the DMK worker who attempted to shake hands with Udhayanidhi, and shoving him went viral on the social media.

PTI | Salem | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:54 IST
DMK Minister shoves party worker, courts controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru courted a controversy when he shoved a party worker, who attempted to get close to newly inducted Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at a reception held here.

A video of Nehru stopping the DMK worker who attempted to shake hands with Udhayanidhi, and shoving him went viral on the social media. Scores of workers were seen greeting Udhayanidhi during a reception hosted by the party's Salem east district unit on his maiden visit as State Minister, late on Thursday night. Thousands of DMK members had gathered near Thalaivasal bus stand to greet Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The party workers prevented one of their members from presenting him with a shawl, apparently in view of unmanageable crowd that kept coming on the stage. When another worker extended his hand as if to shake the newly inducted Minister's hand, Nehru was seen stopping and shoving him in the video.

The incident drew instantaneous criticism from the opposition parties and BJP State chief K Annamalai commented that the DMK Ministers have taken a pledge to beat up people.

Posting the video on his twitter handle, Annamalai said in a tweet ''looks like DMK Ministers have taken a pledge to beat up people. A minister throwing stones a few days back & another minister roughing up people now. All of these on a daily basis. Request @CMOTamilnadu to supply us protective equipment from here on to keep us safer!'' In his tweet, Annamalai had referred to Dairy Minister S M Nasar, who on January 24 lost his cool, picked up clod and hurled it at a party worker during his inspection in Tiruvallur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023