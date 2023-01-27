Left Menu

Karnataka CM releases silver jubilee logo of Udupi journalists' association

The sincere work of the journalists for the growth of the district is commendable, he said.He said the government will provide necessary assistance for the welfare fund meant for journalists.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday released the logo of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Udupi district working journalists' association at Karkala taluk sports grounds.

Addressing the scribes, Bommai said both Udupi district and the district working journalists' association are celebrating silver jubilee this year. The sincere work of the journalists for the growth of the district is commendable, he said.

He said the government will provide necessary assistance for the welfare fund meant for journalists. Silver Jubilee committee convener Mohammed Sharif Karkala, chief secretary Jayakara Suvarna, treasurer Umesh Marpalli and association chief secretary Nazir Polya were among those present. State Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar and Fisheries Minister S Angara were present at the function.

