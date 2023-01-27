Congress opens guarantee registration centres in K'taka

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:33 IST
The Congress in Karnataka on Friday opened guarantee registration centres where people can register to avail themselves of two populist schemes – Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyoti.

The Congress has said it would implement the schemes if it comes to power in the State in the Assembly election, which is about four months away.

Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the party promises to give the woman head of the family Rs 2,000. Under the Gruha Jyoti scheme, it would give 200 units of electricity free of cost.

At least two such model guarantee registration centres came up in front of the party State headquarters here.

The party has prepared 'guarantee cards' also for people willing to take up the the two schemes.

According to a Congressman, the party conducted a meeting of all KPCC office-bearers to launch a door-to-door 'Guarantee Card' campaign with a target of reaching every household. In every constituency, the Congress would set up kiosks to register people on the website www.prajadhwani.com. The Congress cadres would distribute the ''Paapada Purana'' which is a chargesheet against the ruling BJP to highlight its failures in the last four years. The Congress plans to reach over 1.8 crore households in the State for this.

"Basically, we want to reach out to people to tell them whether they are aware of these two schemes," a Congress office-bearer told

