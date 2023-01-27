Left Menu

U.S. designating two former Serbian lawmakers for 'significant corruption' -State Dept

27-01-2023
The United States is designating former Serbian lawmakers Verica Radeta and Petar Jojic for their involvement in "significant corruption," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

"These designations reaffirm the commitment of the United States to combat corruption, which harms the public interest, hampers partners' economic prosperity, and curtails the ability of governments to respond effectively to the needs of their people," State Department's Ned Price said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

