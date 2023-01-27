Ex-Odisha CM joins BRS; Leaders winning, but people losing in polls, says KCR

Former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang and several other leaders on Friday joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of party president K Chandrashekar Rao, who formally welcomed them by offering a pink scarf.

Gamang, also a nine-term Lok Sabha MP from tribal-dominated Koraput in Odisha, and his son Sishir had on Wednesday announced their resignation from the primary membership of the BJP. The veteran tribal leader had earlier quit the Congress and switched over to the saffron camp in 2015. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said the BRS party was floated in order to change the future of India and its philosophy and in that endeavour, several leaders from Odisha came and joined.

Gamang's wife Hema Gamang, a former MP, and his son and ex-Odisha minister Jayram Pangi joined the BRS. Odisha's former legislators - Navin Nanda, Ratha Das, Arjun Das, Raghav Sethi, Brundaban Majhi - along with Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan leader Akshya Kumar and Sesadev Nanda were also inducted in the Rao's party.

Around 300 people from Odisha travelled to Hyderabad by charter flight, trains and buses to attend the programme, sources said in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar. According to KCR, despite the change in governments and leaders, the fate of the people remained the same as political parties always focused on winning elections wherein "people are losing".

"How many governments and leaders changed, but the fate of farmers and poor people did not change. Why is it so? This is what we should ponder upon. It is because when there are elections, parties are winning but people are losing. Serious change is required in the Indian political landscape where not leaders but people win," Rao, also known as KCR, said.

The Telangana CM said though the country is celebrating 75 years of independence, the growth story is different from other countries.

Despite having resources in abundance, more than China and the US, Indian youth prefer to go to other countries to pursue their dreams and people need to reflect on it.

Recalling the farmers' stir against the Centre's controversial farm laws in the national capital, Rao said the rulers mocked the poor people and peasants of the country.

"That's why I called for Ab Ki Bar Kisan Ki Sarkar. Several leaders have become MLAs and MPs, but this time (in 2024 general elections) farmers only should become MLAs and MPs," he opined.

The BRS will bring about change in Indian politics and ensure that people win the elections.

Citing statistics, the BRS chief said the country has four lakh MW installed capacity of power, whereas it never generated more than two lakh MW.

Targetting the central government over its disinvestment policy, Rao said the losses of the PSEs are on the people, while the profit-making companies are "privatised".

''Socialisation of the losses and privatisation of the properties... this is what is happening in this country nowadays… we should save the country from this vicious cycle. That is why BRS was started," he said.

Rao reiterated that the BRS's motto was to provide free power to farmers across the country. Two years after the BRS government is formed at the Centre, electricity will be available in every nook and cranny of the country 24/7.

He added that some of the flagship welfare schemes of the Telangana government such as 'Dalit Bandhu' will be implemented across the country for 25 lakh households every year. Meanwhile, Giridhar Gamang is likely to lead the BRS in Odisha in the 2024 general elections and also the Odisha assembly polls in the same year, the sources said. BJD leader Rabinarayan Nanda said Gamang's move to join the BRS ''will not have any impact'' on politics in Koraput as the tribals will continue to support Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Another ruling party leader Prashant Muduli echoed Nanda.

Congress MLA from Jeypore in Koraput, Taraprasad Bahinipati, said, "There was no adverse impact on our party when Gamang joined the BJP in 2015. There will be no difference this time." BJP state general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan said, ''People have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They will not support any other party like BRS at the Centre. It will not be able to become a significant political force in Odisha.'' Meanwhile, Gamang's son said the BRS will contest in all 147 assembly constituencies and 21 Lok sabha seats in Odisha. "We may go with parties which are opposed to the BJD, BJP and the Congress," he said.

