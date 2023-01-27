Peru president says considering moving up general elections to December 2023
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said Friday she was considering moving up general elections to December of this year, as the Andean leader struggles to keep a hold on protests that have left dozens dead.
The change would need to be passed by Congress. Boluarte said elections could come even sooner than December depending on how quickly the proposal was passed.
