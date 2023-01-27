Left Menu

Baseless: BJP on Congress' allegations of security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:54 IST
The BJP on Friday rejected as ''baseless'' Rahul Gandhi's allegation that security arrangements completely collapsed during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, saying it is part of the ''petty and cheap'' politics of the Congress.

It has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi to level baseless allegations, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

The allegations of Gandhi and his party make it clear that they are meant to keep the yatra in the news as there was no shortcoming in the security, he told reporters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cancelled his walk as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the day after it entered Kashmir Valley, with the party alleging a security lapse and claiming that police arrangements by the Union territory administration ''completely collapsed''.

''Police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen,'' the former Congress president told reporters here in a brief statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

